Woodland Cemetery flags

With the help of numerous individuals, the Girl Scouts of Van Wert County, Boy Scout Troop 35, Cub Scout Pack 35 and churches, American Legion Post 178 members and Legion PTSD group members were able to place over 2,200 American flags on the graves of deceased Veterans at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday. A Memorial Day service will be held at the cemetery on 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. More information will follow in the coming days. Photo submitted