Community service project

On Friday, May 10, Lincolnview Junior High School students had the opportunity to step out of the classroom and assist with local community service projects in the area. The students assisted with various jobs at Jubilee Park, Smiley Park, Van Wert Manor, and Camp Clay. The teachers and students believed this was a great opportunity to help the community, but also a chance to step away from the classroom and academics after state testing. Photos submitted