Donald C. Roediger

Donald C. Roediger, 83, of rural Van Wert passed from this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

He was born on January 19, 1941, to Chester E. Roediger and A. Irene (Montague) Roediger in Auglaize County. He married Jeannine C. (Metzger) Roediger on August 6, 1965. They shared almost 59 years of memories together. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons, Michael C. Roediger of rural Rockford; Mark (Sidney) Roediger of rural Angola, Indiana; Matthew D. (Laura} Roediger of rural Celina; and one daughter, Mary Anne (C. Todd) McClure of Oakwood. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Merilee Miller of St. Marys, Diana Dutton of Kettering, Judy (John) Chalou of Piqua, and William D. (Linda) Metzger of St. Marys, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Roediger of Neptune.

Donald was a lifelong farmer and an avid collector of Allis Chalmers tractors and equipment. He retired from Huffy Corporation in 1984. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and equipment to pristine condition. He and his sons, grandson and son-in-law recently restored a 1969 Pontiac GTO. He was a member of the GTO Association of America.

He was a life-long member of the Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association of Portland, Indiana and a member of the Buckeye Allis Club of Ohio. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and showing his AC tractors at various shows in the tri-state area. He loved his family and enjoyed the yearly family camping outing scheduled each year. He was a 5O-year member-of St Mark’s Lutheran Church of Van Wert, where he was an active member. He was also a US Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Edward, brother Stanley Roediger, and sisters, Lois Toth and Ruth Ann Roop.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice.

To share in Donald’s online memorial, visit https://www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/donald-roediger.