Former superintendent facing charges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A former Spencerville Local Schools superintendent has been indicted on charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery.

According to notice issued by Superintendent Brian Woods, the charges against Dennis Fuge involve a student at Spencerville Local Schools.

Fuge, 66, of Spencerville, served as superintendent for several years until retiring in 2019. He previously served in other roles in the district, including elementary principal, athletic director and various coaching jobs. Most recently, he served as a substitute teacher in the Spencerville Local Schools.

“The district was first notified about this matter in late March, shortly after the incident allegedly took place,” Woods wrote. “We have been fully cooperating with law enforcement since then and immediately took other actions to protect our students, including removing Mr. Fuge from our roster of substitute teachers.”

According to the Bellefontaine Examiner, the alleged incident occurred in mid-March in Fuge’s RV in Lakeview. He was indicted by a Logan County grand jury earlier this week. Both charges are fourth degree felonies.

“We want to do everything we can to protect the safety of our students – whether they are on school grounds, involved in a school activity or elsewhere in the community,” Woods said. “This is just a reminder that our school counselors, classroom teachers and other members of our staff are always available to speak privately and confidentially with any student who has concerns about his or her personal safety. Any information we receive will be acted upon promptly and appropriately.”

Woods also said the district is unaware of any other incidents involving Fuge that law enforcement may be investigating.

Fuge is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 23, in Logan County Common Pleas Court.