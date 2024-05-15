Lancers win outright NWC softball title

It wasn’t easy, but Lincolnview won an outright NWC championship with a 3-1 win over Ada on Tuesday.

All three of Lincolnview’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth, including RBI hits by Allie Miller Sydney Fackler. Miller, Taylor Post and Lainey Spear each scored runs and Fackler had three of Lincolnview’s seven hits. Post pitched the first 3 1/ 3 innings and allowed a run on five hits with a strikeout and a walk. Fackler pitched the remaining 3 2/ 3 innings and gave up a pair of hits while striking out one.

Ada’s lone run came on a first inning solo home run by Aidra Preston.

Lincolnview (23-4) will face Patrick Henry for the Division IV district championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at Elida.