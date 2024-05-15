Post, Schwab earn top NWC honors
VW independent sports
Lincolnview’s Taylor Post has been named the NWC Player of the Year and head coach Eric Schwab has been named Coach of the Year in balloting done by coaches.
Post is a senior pitcher and shortstop who has been dominate at both positions and at the plate. Schwab has led the Lancers to a 22-4 record and an outright NWC championship, a Division IV sectional championship and a spot in Thursday’s district championship game.
Lincolnview had four players named first team All-NWC: Post, Addysen Stevens, Sydney Fackler and Ashlyn Price, and second team All-NWC honors went to Lainey Spear and Grace Brickner.
Crestview’s Kaylee Mollenkopf, Dakota Thornell were named second team All-NWC and Violet Dirr and Katie Sawmiller received All-NWC honorable mention accolades.
First Team
Taylor Post Sr Lincolnview
Savana Brooks Sr Allen East
Jenna Bassitt Jr Ada
Addysen Stevens Sr Lincolnview
Sydney Fackler Sr Lincolnview
Abby Stechschulte Sr Columbus Grove
Lauren Fuerst Sr Columbus Grove
Ashlyn Price Jr Lincolnview
Lauren Bassett Sr Bluffton
Karley Wagner Jr Ada
Aubrey Young Sr Allen East
Ava Henry Sr Leipsic
Second Team
Kyrstin Moore Sr Delphos Jefferson
Kaylee Mollenkopf Jr Crestview
Ali Hermiller Jr Leipsic
Dakota Thornell So Crestview
Natilyn McClain Jr Ada
Lainey Spear So Lincolnview
Ashley Fleece Sr Bluffton
Tessa Griffith Jr Ada
Grace Brickner Jr Lincolnview
Carolyn Mueller So Delphos Jefferson
Honorable Mention
Violet Dirr So Crestview
Sam Hazelton Sr Leipsic
Quincey Baumgartner Sr Spencerville
Avery Rahrig Sr Delphos Jefferson
Erianne Heffner So Columbus Grove
Jade Siefker Sr Columbus Grove
Olivia Hobensack Sr Bluffton
Katie Sawmiller Jr Crestview
Taylor Nickles Jr Allen East
Dakota Dunn So Columbus Grove
Kaci Gregory Fr Crestview
Jadyn Cupp Jr Leipsic
Daicy Robinson Sr Ada
Aidra Preston Jr Ada
Micayah Eberle Fr Delphos Jefferson
POSTED: 05/15/24 at 3:35 am. FILED UNDER: Sports