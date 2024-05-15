Post, Schwab earn top NWC honors

Lincolnview’s Taylor Post has been named the NWC Player of the Year and head coach Eric Schwab has been named Coach of the Year in balloting done by coaches.

Post is a senior pitcher and shortstop who has been dominate at both positions and at the plate. Schwab has led the Lancers to a 22-4 record and an outright NWC championship, a Division IV sectional championship and a spot in Thursday’s district championship game.

Lincolnview had four players named first team All-NWC: Post, Addysen Stevens, Sydney Fackler and Ashlyn Price, and second team All-NWC honors went to Lainey Spear and Grace Brickner.

Crestview’s Kaylee Mollenkopf, Dakota Thornell were named second team All-NWC and Violet Dirr and Katie Sawmiller received All-NWC honorable mention accolades.

First Team

Lincolnview’s Taylor Post has been named NWC Player of the Year. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Taylor Post Sr Lincolnview

Savana Brooks Sr Allen East

Jenna Bassitt Jr Ada

Addysen Stevens Sr Lincolnview

Sydney Fackler Sr Lincolnview

Abby Stechschulte Sr Columbus Grove

Lauren Fuerst Sr Columbus Grove

Ashlyn Price Jr Lincolnview

Lauren Bassett Sr Bluffton

Karley Wagner Jr Ada

Aubrey Young Sr Allen East

Ava Henry Sr Leipsic

Second Team

Kyrstin Moore Sr Delphos Jefferson

Kaylee Mollenkopf Jr Crestview

Ali Hermiller Jr Leipsic

Dakota Thornell So Crestview

Natilyn McClain Jr Ada

Lainey Spear So Lincolnview

Ashley Fleece Sr Bluffton

Tessa Griffith Jr Ada

Grace Brickner Jr Lincolnview

Carolyn Mueller So Delphos Jefferson

Honorable Mention

Violet Dirr So Crestview

Sam Hazelton Sr Leipsic

Quincey Baumgartner Sr Spencerville

Avery Rahrig Sr Delphos Jefferson

Erianne Heffner So Columbus Grove

Jade Siefker Sr Columbus Grove

Olivia Hobensack Sr Bluffton

Katie Sawmiller Jr Crestview

Taylor Nickles Jr Allen East

Dakota Dunn So Columbus Grove

Kaci Gregory Fr Crestview

Jadyn Cupp Jr Leipsic

Daicy Robinson Sr Ada

Aidra Preston Jr Ada

Micayah Eberle Fr Delphos Jefferson