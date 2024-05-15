Schools must adopt cell phone policies

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has signed House Bill 250, legislation that requires every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours and aims to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools.

“Our school children currently face countless distractions every day from the devices in their pockets,” said Governor DeWine. “By limiting these distractions, we will re-establish the opportunity for students across Ohio to immerse themselves in their classwork, learn from their teachers, and create lifelong memories with their closest friends.”

Van Wert High School has a cell phone policy in place. VW independent file photo

House Bill 250 includes exceptions for students who require a cell phone to monitor a health concern or for student learning as determined by school officials.

“Local school districts will create the policies that work best in their environments and for their students, but the core mission of this bill is clear: minimize screen time during school time,” Governor DeWine said. “Not only is this time precious for the educational development of our children, but we also have a responsibility to safeguard our kids from the nonstop barrage of alerts from the internet and social media that have been proven to be damaging to their mental health.”

Governor DeWine called on the Ohio General Assembly to enact legislation limiting cell phone use in schools during his State of the State Address last month. The bill passed unanimously in both the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

Some schools around the state, including Van Wert High School, already have policies limiting cell phone use. Van Wert’s policy went into effect with the start of the current school year. Students are able to bring their cell phones and other portable electronic devices into the building during the school day but the devices must to be turned off and secured in students’ lockers during the school day. Students are able to use cell phones and other portable electronic devices during designated times. See the full story and policy here.

As a result of the new law, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce will soon publish a model policy regarding cell phones that schools across the state can utilize as they create their cell phone policies.

Schools will be required to adopt their cell phone policies no later than July 2025, ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.