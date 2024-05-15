Sentencings, plea changes among hearings in local court

The historic Van Wert County Courthouse. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Six defendants appeared for sentencing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. The hearings were among a number of proceedings held between May 10-15. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Joshua McGinnis, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 30 more days in jail at a later date, three years of community control and 100 hours of community service for failure to provide of change of address, a second degree felony. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Samantha Lacy, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 74 days already served for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Cody Gheen, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Brian Cutlip, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 30 days in jail at a later date for two counts of theft, both fifth degree felonies. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, was sentenced to one year of community control, seven days in jail, 113 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew, and 30 days in jail at a later date, for attempted trespassing in a habitation is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. She is to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, random screens, and have no contact with victims. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Jesse Stemen, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 30 days in jail at a later date for receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, Stement was sentenced to 100 hours community service, must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Seven people changed their pleas to various criminal charges.

Todd Bruseau, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. June 26.

Brandon Decker, 26, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC Program benefits, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, 50 hours of community service, was ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Abbey Eutsler, 37, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. June 26.

Larry Wilson, 55, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Jeremy Cole, 33, of Celina, changed his plea to guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, and an amended charge of pollution of state land, a third degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. June 26.

Jacob Grubb, 18, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a first degree misdemeanor, and an amended charge of attempted vehicular vandalism, a second degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

Ashley Paige, 30, of Ohio City, changed her plea to guilty to illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC Program benefits, a fifth degree felony. She also admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. She was released on a surety bond and must report to probation two times a week and schedule an appointment with Westwood for mental health and substance abuse evaluation. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. June 26.

Two other hearings were held over the last week.

Zachariah Williams, 39, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug test. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Jaden Hubble, 19, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 12.