VWSWCD promotes good stewardship

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District encouraged people think about their personal responsibility to be a good steward of natural resources during its annual Stewardship Week celebration. The National Association of Conservation Districts proclaimed April 28-May 5 as Stewardship Week, marking the 69th year of the national event. The 2024 Stewardship Week was themed “May the Forest Be with You, Always” which signifies the SWCD’s commitment to responsible forest stewardship, emphasizing their enduring strength and adaptability.

The Van Wert SWCD was formed to assist people in Van Wert County to protect and conserve the natural resources for all residents by providing technical, educational, and financial assistance. During Stewardship Week, the Van Wert SWCD provided an Ohio Buckeye tree seedling to each fourth grade student in the county along with a presentation regarding the importance of planting trees.

SWCD Education Coordinator Tammy Campbell, (right) presents books to first grade teachers at Lincolnview. Photo submitted

In addition, Education Coordinator Tammy Campbell visited schools to give presentations on the importance of being a good steward in the community. Through the generous grant received from the Van Wert County Foundation the SWCD has been able to provide tree seedlings and provide classes with the book “In the Forest” along with other supplies for our area students.

Van Wert SWCD is a member of the National Association of Conservation Districts (www.nacdnet.org) which oversees the Stewardship Week program. Stewardship Week is one of the largest national annual programs to promote conservation. NACD represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, which were established to encourage resource conservation across the country.