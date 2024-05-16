AAA: roads to be busy for upcoming holiday weekend

Nearly 44 million people plan on driving to their Memorial Day holiday weekend destination. AAA photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

AAA is predicting 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the four day Memorial Day holiday travel period.

This year’s total number of projected travelers is a four percent increase over last year and comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

“We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “We’re projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels but it also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

The number of projected travelers includes 1.65 million Ohio travelers.

“I think we can safely say that things have returned to normal as we see numbers climb year after year,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA Club Alliance.

AAA also believes Memorial Day holiday weekend road/car trips are expected to set a record.

The travel giant is projecting 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. The number of drivers this year is up four percent compared to last year and 1.9 percent higher than in 2019. Traveling by car is appealing for many people because of the convenience and flexibility it provides.

During the holiday weekend, defined as Thursday, May 23, to Memorial Day Monday, May 27, drivers can expect similar gas prices as last year when the national average was roughly $3.57. Pump prices rose this spring but have held somewhat steady in recent weeks. Prices may creep higher as the summer driving season gets underway. The wild card remains the cost of oil, and unlike last year, there are now two wars – in the Middle East and Ukraine – that could roil the oil market.

Airports are bracing for a spike in travelers. AAA expects 3.51 million air travelers this holiday weekend, an increase of 4.8 percent over last year and nine percent jump compared to 2019. This will be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005, when 3.64 million flew for the holiday as the travel industry finally rebounded post 9/11. This Memorial Day weekend, air ticket prices are comparable to last year. AAA booking data shows a 1-2 percent increase in prices for domestic flights. Several factors play into how much travelers pay for airfare, including destination, number of stops, and fare class. For example, passengers who book non-stop flights with seat selection and carry-on bags included will likely pay more than those who select basic economy with a layover.

Nearly two million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. AAA projects 1.9 million people will take these other modes of transportation, an increase of 5.6% compared to last year.

“This category took the biggest hit during the pandemic with fewer people taking public transportation or not cruising at all,” Twidale said. “Now – five years later – we’re back to 2019 numbers. Travel demand has been soaring, and long holiday weekends create the perfect windows for getaways.”

Drivers leaving next Thursday or Friday should hit the road early to avoid mixing with commuters. Travelers going back home on Sunday or Monday should avoid the afternoon hours when return trips will peak.