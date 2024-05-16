Janet A. Looker

Janet A. Looker, 85, of Pickerington, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

She was born November 10, 1938, in Van Wert, to George and Retta Beck, who both preceded her in death.

Janet Looker

Janet is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Kirk) Semer, Jennifer (Matt) Merklin, and Sarah (Allison Dickey) Looker; grandchildren, Stephanie (William) Semer, Brianna Merklin, Evan Merklin, Heath Merklin, Skyler Merklin; great-grandchildren, Tatum Waltmire, Bennett Vibbert, and Bentlee Vibbert; a sister, Grace Stump, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gertrude L. Beck Washburn, Stephen E. Beck, Vernon E. Beck, Hazel M. Brubaker, Alice L. Dickson, Gale M. Beck, Waneta F. Beck, Berniece I. Zimmerman, Carl R. Beck, and twin sister Joan C. Davidson.

Janet had love and affection for all animals, especially those around her. The Looker family would like to thank Joanie, Donna, Troy, Soni, and neighbors for providing friendship and care for Janet. They would also like to thank Pickerington High School North’s staff and softball program for allowing Janet to share her cookies and buckeyes with them.

A special thanks to Mount Carmel Hospice for their tremendous care for Janet and family.

Interment in Van Wert will take place at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Pickerington.

Online condolences can be found at spencefuneralhome.com.

Preferred memorials: Mount Carmel Hospice at donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org.