New COA vehicle

Established through House Bill 33 of the Ohio General Assembly and administered by the Ohio Department of Aging and the Van Wert County Commissioners, the Healthy Aging Grants Program provides support for local services that focus on helping Van Wert seniors aged 60 and older to stay healthy, live longer, and maintain their independence. Through this grant funding, the commissioner’s office provided funding for the COA to purchase a vehicle designated for non-emergency medical transportation. Shown in the picture are (left to right): Commissioners Todd Wolfrum and Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Economic Development Specialist Sue Gerker, Van Wert County Council on Aging Executive Director Kevin Matthews, Commissioner Stan Owens, and Clerk Ryanne Bollenbacher. Photo submitted