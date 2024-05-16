New EV charging station coming to VW

VW independent staff

Van Wert County is slated to get a new electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station, as part of a second round of funding announced on Thursday.

The new EV charging station will be at Arby’s, near the intersection of Washington St. (U.S. 127) and U.S. 30 in Van Wert.

Overall, the second round of NEVI (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) funding will go toward EV chargers along I-270, I-275, I-675, I-680, I-71, I-76, I-77, SR 15, U.S. 23, U.S. 30, and U.S. 33. The NEVI award for the new Van Wert charger is $753,656, with a private match of $188,414.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way to Ohio roadways, we’re continuing to build the infrastructure needed to enable easy and convenient travel,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year or in 2025.

Van Wert currently has two EV charging stations – one at Vantage Career Center and the other at Lee Kinstle Sales and Service.