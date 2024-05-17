Carolyn Kay (Matthews) Fegley

Carolyn Kay (Matthews) Fegley, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Convoy.

She was born March 3, 1946, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl R. and Kathryn L. Matthews, who both preceded her in death. She married Roger D. Fegley on May 7, 1966.

Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School, where she was a member of the school band and the 4-H club. After high school, Carolyn worked at Central Mutual Insurance Company before leaving to start a family. She then continued to work at the Van Wert County Hospital, A & R Port a Stor Inc. and Fleetwood, where she retired from.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed knitting, reading and spoiling her dogs. She loved playing card games and board games with her grandchildren, as well as watching Hallmark movies. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, camping and watching her husband and son mud race. She never met a stranger and her selfless and caring personality is one that will be remembered forever.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Roger D. Fegley; her daughter, Tracy S. Fegley and her two granddaughters, Alyssa K. Fegley, and Emily A. Fegley.

She was preceded in death by her son, Frederick C. Fegley; her parents, Carl R. and Kathryn L. Matthews and her brother, Jan Matthews.

An informal gathering will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert to celebrate Carolyn’s life.

Preferred memorials: the Frederick Carl Fegley Scholarship Fund at the University of Northwest Ohio of Lima.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.