Crestview school board to meet Monday

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools monthly Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20 in the multi-purpose room. Prior to the meeting, at 5:30 p.m., a reception will be held to honor retiring employees.

The focus of the regular meeting will be the approval of fall and winter sports head coaches, along with a long list of assistant coaches and volunteer coaches.