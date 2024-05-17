C’view students at State FFA Convention

Emily Lichtle/for the VW independent

CONVOY — Crestview FFA recently traveled to Columbus for the 96th Ohio FFA State Convention. Many students represented the Crestview FFA on stage Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, at the convention.

To start the morning, Mrs. Erika Gibson, Mrs. Kathy Mollenkopf and Mr. Dave Bowen were recognized for former State Treasurer Emma Wells, who spent the last year building leadership and learning more about the FFA. The FFA Chapter at Crestview is very proud of Emma Wells and her desire to further her agriculture career.

(Students receiving State FFA Degrees, Dakota Parrish, Kaylea Short, Levi Grace, Tyler Hoblet and Nolan Walls. Photo submitted

Ohio FFA works program recognized Senior Dakota Parrish, employed by Mercer Landmark. Later in the day, the chapter was given recognition for charitable donations to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Sophomore Makinzee Williamson was awarded fourth place in Equine Placement. Friday morning, the Crestview FFA’s 2023-2024 secretary and treasurer officers were recognized. Secretary Makinzee Williamson and Treasurer Dru Gray walked across the stage in honor of their gold rating officer books.

To finish out the 96th annual Ohio FFA State Convention, the local FFA was honored to have nine students earn the next level of degrees: juniors Evan Hart, Tyler Hoblet, Rex Gerardot and Kaylea Short, and seniors Levi Grace, Hunter Jones, Dakota Parrish and Nolan Walls, along with 2023 graduate, Ashley Motycka. These students have completed the hours required in their Agricultural Experienced Program, have demonstrated leadership skills, and have done community service.

The chapter is honored to receive multiple awards, and have members recognized for their dedication to the FFA.