Recap: Lancers win, Van Wert falls

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 12 Patrick Henry 0 (five innings)

ELIDA — The NWC Player of the Year put on quite a show in the Division IV district finals on Friday.

On the mound, Taylor Post allowed just one hit while striking out eight and walking one. At the plate, Post had three hits, including a double and a home run, three RBIs and scored three runs to help No. 1 seed Lincolnview dismantle No. 2 seed Patrick Henry 12-0 in five innings.

Addysen Stevens and Ashlyn Price each had three hits and scored two runs, while Sydney Fackler had two hits and an RBI. Lainey Spear had a home run and two RBIs and Allie Miller also drove in a pair of runs. As a team, Lincolnview hammered out 15 hits.

The Lancers jumped out to a quick 4-0 first inning lead, then added three runs in the second inning and five more in the third.

Lincolnview (24-4) will face Carey in the Division IV regional semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rossford.

Baseball

Bryan 9 Van Wert 5

BRYAN — No. 4 seed Bryan had just three hits in the game, but scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Golden Bears rallied by No. 6 seed Van Wert for a 9-5 Division II sectional championship victory on Friday.

The Cougars drew first blood, scoring four runs in the top of the first. After Case Stegaman singled home Hayden Davis, the next batter, Kristian Akerman singled and drove in Brylen Parker and Stegaman. After a walk, Nate Gearhart singled in Akerman.

Bryan scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, then exploded for eight runs in the sixth, including a two-run double by Cade Carlin and back-to-back bases loaded walks and an error later in the inning.

Sam Houg rounded out the scoring by crossing home plate on fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh. Houg and Stegaman each had two hits for the Cougars.

Briston Wise pitched 5 1/ 3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and a pair of walks. Houg pitched the remaining 2/ 3 of an inning and allowed two runs (one earned) with a strikeout and two walks.

Van Wert’s season ended at 11-10 (6-3 WBL) while Bryan improved to 14-11 and will face No. 2 seed Napoleon in the district semifinals.