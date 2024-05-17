Transportation meeting to be held

Submitted information

LIMA — The Future of Accessible-Coordinated Transportation Services (FACTS) Coalition will be holding a public meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Allen County Regional Transit Authority, 200 E. High St., Suite 1C, Lima. All public, private non-profit, and private for-profit transportation providers, as well as the general public are invited to attend, participate and provide comment on the West Central Ohio Coordinated Transportation Plan.

For a copy of the plan prior to the meeting or to request an accommodation for a person with a disability please contact Stefanie Motter, Mobility Manager at 419.222.7723.