Lincolnview Class of 2024 members receive diplomas

Valedictorian and Class President Kaden Hohman addresses the Lincolnview High School Class of 2024. Scott Truxell photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview High School’s 64th commencement service featured a unique class, the Class of 2024.

Students who received their diplomas on Sunday began school with some uncertainty, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just several months along. Class members had finished eighth grade via e-learning and began high school under some strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Valedictorian and Class President Kaden Hohman was one of two student speakers during Sunday’s ceremony and he took a moment to look back at an unusual start for the Class of 2024.

“From selling slime in Mr. Langdon’s classroom to having the unprecedented pandemic at the beginning of our high school career, our journey has been very unique,” Hohman said. “I’m not sure anyone knew what the future was going to hold when we suddenly transitioned to e-learning at the end of eighth grade. Regardless of these trials, we are here today, stronger and more resilient because of it.”

Hohman stressed the importance of work ethic and being able to give 100 percent effort, along with learning to collaborate with others and being involved in schools, be it sports, clubs, faith groups or the arts. He also thanked his parents for their dedication and the Lincolnview staff for supporting students.

“As we stand on the cusp of a new chapter, let our class carry the lessons we’ve learned, the friendships we’ve created, and the memories we’ve made,” Hohman stated. “Let us embrace the future with grit and optimism, knowing that we are prepared to face whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Salutatorian Amy Chavez was the other student speaker and she took a few minutes to reflect on four years of high school.

“Every single one of us has worked incredibly hard to be able to walk the stage here today, receive our diplomas, and become Lincolnview alumni,” Chavez stated. “Although our class didn’t experience a first normal year of high school, we have created many unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. As we embark on this new chapter of our lives, I would like to give thanks, on behalf of the class of 2024, to all Lincolnview staff for giving us a wonderful educational experience, and for teaching us many valuable lessons throughout the years. From them, we have been given the tools to succeed and have the potential to utilize them in the real-world.”

“We have learned the value of hard work, determination, and perseverance, and will continue to apply these lessons wherever we go,” she continued. “Instead of looking at today as the end of an educational journey, it is better to view it as a new beginning in our lives. I have no doubt that we will continue to make ourselves and those around us incredibly proud, and as always, represent the Lincolnview community.”

Chavez, a first generation Lincolnview student, also gave praise to her parents, Octavio Chavez and Martha Salinas.

Amy Chavez delivers remarks to graduating seniors.

“All of the blood, sweat, and tears that my parents have shed paved the way for my education to achieve anything I desire,” Chavez said. “I am driven by the ambition of my culture, as well as the impeccable drive of my parents. It is my role, as a first-generation daughter, to show my parents that all of their sacrifices were worth it, and to break the generational curse of “high school or less.”

During his remarks to the graduating class, Lincolnview Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall pointed out some unique statistics about the Class of 2024, which was 72 members strong.

“You have two sets of siblings, four early graduates, three Evans, four Jacksons, two Dunlaps, two Hensleys and two Hohmans,” Mendenhall said.

He also noted multiple graduates have attended Lincolnview for 13 years and he said some that have at least four generations of Lincolnview graduates in the family.

“As you reach this significant milestone in your life, I want to send you my heartfelt best wishes for the future,” Mendenhall told the graduating seniors. “May your path be filled with endless opportunities, exciting adventures, and great achievements. Remember that your hard work and dedication have brought you to this moment, and now the world is yours to conquer. Embrace the challenges ahead with courage, believe in yourself, and always strive for excellence.”

Mendenhall also said Lincolnview seniors earned over $237,000 in grants and scholarships. 45 graduating seniors are heading to additional schooling. 23 are joining the workfoce and several others are undecided. Two members are entering the armed forces.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder also gave brief remarks and Lincolnview Board of Education members passed out diplomas.

The class motto was “You don’t always need to understand your journey in life, you just need to trust that you’re going in the right direction.” The class color was yellow and the class flower was the yellow poppy.