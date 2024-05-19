Local athletes advance to track regionals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Division II

DEFIANCE — Van Wert High School won’t have a shortage of representation at this week’s regional competition.

The Cougars had three Division II district champions and all three will move on to this week’s regionals at Piqua.

Kendra Deehring was the 100 meter sprint champion (12.54), and Macy Johnson finished as 200 meter dash champion (25.51) while Deehring finished fourt (26.10), which puts both in the regionals. The top four finishers at districts move on to the next level.

Van Wert’s Owen Scott won the Division II dstrict championship in the 1600 meter run. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

The two also made up part of the 4×200 meter relay team (Olivia Vaas, Johnson, Harper Roop, Deehring, 1:44.71) that finished as the district runner-up to Ottawa-Glandorf. Also advancing to regionals – the 4×100 team of Vaas, Johnson, Mia Rager and Deehring, who finished as the runner-up (49.66) to Ottawa-Glandorf.

Rager also qualified for regionals with a fourth place finish in the long jump (15-07.75). Claire Benner just missed regionals in two events, finishing fifh in the shot put (32-11.50) and the discus throw (103-03).

Ottawa-Glandorf was crowned as the team champion while Van Wert finished fifth out of 14 teams. Full results can be found here.

On the boys’ side, Owen Scott finished as Van Wert’s lone district champion but he won’t be the only Cougar competing at regionals.

Scott was crowned 1600 meter run champion after edging Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten 4:24.47-4:24.61. He also ran the first leg of the 4×800 meter relay (Scott, Andrew Laudick, Noah Spath, Rylan Miller that finished second (8:20.38) behind Ottawa-Glandorf. Scott also finished third in the 3200 meter run (9:44.23) and will compete again at regionals.

Miller moved on to regionals after finishing as the runner-up in the 800 meter run (1:57.44), and Morgein Bigham is regional-bound as well after placing third in the discus (143-02).

Ottawa-Glandorf won the title team and Van Wert finished seventh out of 14 teams. Full results can be found here.

The Piqua regional will be held Thursday and Saturday.

Division III

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview has a pair of Division III regional qualifiers.

During last week’s districts at Spencerville, Jaret Harting grabbed the final qualifying spot in the long jump (20-06.50), and the 4×100 meter relay team of Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Harting and Kellin Putman moved on after a fourth place finish (44.30).

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody advanced in three events, two as an individual – the 800 meter run (second, 2:21.83) and the 1600 meter run (fourth, 5:29.99). She also was part of the 4×800 meter relay team (Brooklyn Byrne, Ava Milligan, Kendall Hoffman, Moody) that finished second (10:04.11) and advanced to regional competition.

Beth Hughes moved on to regionals in the shot put (32-04.50).

Conner Baldauf was the 400 meter sprint champion (50.25), and Cody Ricker finished first in the 300 meter hurdles (40.37), and second in the 110 meter hurdles (15.82), meaning he’ll compete at both events at regionals. while the 4×400 relay team (Ricker, Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Baldauf) won with a time of 3:27.19. Tow finished third in the 800 meter run (1:58.07) and will compete at regionals.

The boys 4×800 relay team (Tow, Johns, Maddox Norton, Baldauf) finished third (8:32.89) and advanced as well, and Kaleb Denman (third, pole vault, 12-03) and Zander Coil (third, high jump 5-08) are regional bound.

The Lincolnview girls finished seventh out of 14 teams while the boys finished third behind Marion Local and Minster. Full results can be found here.

The Troy regional will be held Wednesday and Friday.