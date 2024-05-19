Overpasses closed, other work continues

VW independent staff/submitted information

A pair of overpasses along U.S. 30 in Van Wert County remain closed after being hit by an over-height vehicle. Both were closed to traffic on May 9.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office, the Converse Roselm Road overpass near Convoy and Stripe Road overpass in Van Wert are closed until further notice as a safety precaution.

Traffic may be impacted due to various road projects around Van Wert County.

Stripe Road in Van Wert remains closed. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

U.S. 33/State Route 49/State Route 81 around the village of Willshire will have lane restrictions resurfacing project. Work is scheduled to take place in the following areas:

U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the village of Willshire

U.S. 33 between the village of Willshire and the Mercer County line

U.S. 33 between the village of Willshire and the Mercer County line Ohio 49 between the village of Willshire and the Mercer County line

Ohio 49 between the village of Willshire and the Mercer County line Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and the village of Willshire

U.S. 30 between U.S. 127 and Middle Point Wetzel Road may have traffic impacts for moving berm repair operations.

County Road 418 (Lincoln Highway) between Convoy Road and John Brown Road will have lane restrictions for resurfacing.

Some ongoing projects continue to affect traffic in Van Wert County.

Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road closed on May 6 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties is being maintained throughout construction.

Leeson Avenue between Shannon Street (Ohio 118) and Rose Drive in the city of Van Wert closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.

U.S. 30 rest areas between Ohio 49 and U.S. 127 in Convoy closed on January 11 for approximately one year for complete reconstruction of the buildings.

One project is complete and another short project will begin in two weeks.

Hoaglin Center Road at U.S. 224 on the south side of the intersection is open following a culvert replacement project.

U.S. 224 eastbound entrance ramp to U.S. 30 will close on Monday, June 3, for approximately two days for pavement repair.