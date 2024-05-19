Ribbon cut on new U.S. 127 bridge

VW independent staff/submitted information

SHERWOOD — It was 1946 when the former bridge on U.S. 127 over the Maumee River was constructed. The first official day of its replacement was Friday as the new bridge was opened to traffic following a public ceremony.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Defiance County Economic Development, and Paulding County Economic Development, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the bridge to recognize a significant piece of highway infrastructure south of the village of Sherwood.

“This project represents a commitment by the state of Ohio to provide a transportation system that is safe and well positioned for the future,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. “It also presented great opportunity to provide access to nature, not just a way through it,”

Hughes’ reference is to a canoe and kayak launch that was constructed with the project. The path that allowed construction crews and equipment access to the bridge and river during construction was converted to a public river access on the southeast side of the bridge through an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“We were fortunate to partner with ODNR to not only build the launch, but also a parking area using a portion of land where the former bridge stood,” Hughes said.

The ribbon was cut on the new U.S. 127 bridge, just north of Paulding County. ODOT photo

The ceremony recognized John and Ted Walk, brothers who are lifelong residents of the area whose family homestead, dating back to 1850, is near the bridge. The two spent many days observing the bridge construction. They were honored as the first to cross the bridge as part of its official opening. Both remember when the former bridge was built in 1946.

“I can remember riding my bicycle on the stone,” said John Walk, who was eight at the time.

“Grandma, brother John and I would walk down to the bridge,” said Ted Walk.

Summary of the current project:

The former bridge and involved portions of U.S. 127 were closed May 8, 2023. With granted weather days, the route reopened on schedule.

Work to complete the bridge will continue once it is reopened to traffic. Remaining work includes sealing of concrete, seeding, and tree planting. Minimal impact to traffic is expected.

The former bridge was a five-span, meaning there were five sections spanning between bridge pillars. The new bridge has only three, but the spans are longer.

A canoe and kayak launch and parking area were constructed on the southeast side of the bridge.

Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold served as the general contractor for the $6.4 million project.

The former bridge, constructed in 1946, was a welded steel plate girder bridge. The bridge prior to that was a steel truss bridge.