Vote for America’s Favorite Teacher

VW independent staff

A Lincolnview Jr. High School teacher is in the semi-finals with a chance to make the finals, but needs votes.

Sandra Dowdy

Sandra Dowdy, who teaches English, is in the America’s Favorite Teacher contest through Reader’s Digest. The contest serves as a fundraiser for an organization called Teach for America.

More than 50,000 teachers were initially in the contest but that number is now down to 64 nationwide, including Dowdy. The semifinals will end at 10 p.m. this Thursday and if Dowdy is in first place in her current grouping, she’ll advance to the finals, and will be one of eight teachers left in the contest.

To learn more and to vote for Dowdy, click here.

The prize to the eventual winner is $25,000, a trip to Hawaii and a feature in Reader’s Digest.