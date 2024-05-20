Baseball: Lancers rally by Parkway 4-3

VW independent sports

Lincolnview scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and that was enough to defeat Parkway 4-3 on Monday.

The two out, game winning hit was delivered by Reide Jackson, who doubled home Aiden Hardesty. Earlier in the fifth, trailing 3-1, Holden Price doubled home Chayse Overholt, then Price scored on a sacrifice fly by Myles Moody.

Price, Overholt and Jackson combined for seven of Lincolnview’s eight hits. Overholt pitched the first two innings and struck out four while allowing a run on one hit. Jack Dunlap went the next two innings and gave up a pair of runs on two hits, then Gavin Evans pitched the remaining three innings and allowed just one hit while fanning five.

Jacoby Triplett had two of Parkway’s four hits.

Lincolnview (19-6) will host Heritage (IN) today.