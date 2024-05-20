Board honors retirees, approves contracts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Personnel items made up the majority of Monday’s Crestview Local Schools Board of Education agenda.

Before the meeting, a reception was held to honor retiring employees – Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen, bus driver/paraprofessional Linda Clay, elementary teacher Greg Rickard and special education teacher Diane Wilson. Each one was presented with a plaque and well wishes in retirement.

After that, the board approved a number of supplemental and other contracts for the 2024-2025 school year.

Greg Rickard, Linda Clay, Diane Wilson and Dave Bowen were honored as retiring Crestview employees. Scott Truxell/VW independent

A two-year administrative contract was approved for Brett Latman as director of curriculum/instruction. The board accepted his resignation as instrumental music teacher, effective at the end of the current school year.

Alec Reder was approved as the new instrumental music teacher and Elaine Lance and Jennifer Wurster were hired as preschool teachers. Each was given a one year contract. Rachel Wells and Haylie Adkins were approved as paraprofessionals for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board also accepted the resignation of elementary intervention specialist Samantha Recker, who served the district for six years.

Coaching contracts for the new school year were given approval including head coaches Cole Harting, football; Randy Grandstaff, cross country; Jeremy Best, golf; Cindy Lamb, soccer, Tammy Gregory, volleyball; Doug Etzler, boys basketball; Mark Gregory, girls basketball; Jake Sawmiller, wrestling, and Halle Carr, football and basketball cheer coach.

A lengthy list of supplemental contracts for assistant coaches, junior high coaches, volunteer coaches and various advisors was approved as well.

During her report, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf reminded the board that graduation will begin at 6 p.m. this Saturday.

In other business, the board:

Heard a recap and highlights of the 2023-2024 school year by Bowen and fellow building principals Trent Kreischer, Lindsay Breese and Casey Dowler.

Approved various handbooks for the upcoming school year.

Approved FFA field trips to Urbana (May 28-29) and Muskingum (June 24-28).

Approved the math curriculum for the next five years.

Approved the latest five year financial forecast as required by law.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, in the multipurpose room.