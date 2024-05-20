Donald D. “Vits” Smith

Donald D. “Vits” Smith, 55, of Van Wert, died Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2024, at his residence.

He was born November 15, 1968, in Van Wert, to Donald J. and Joan (Silvers) Smith.

On November 21, 1998, he married the former Kari Abbott. He retired from Van Wert City Schools with over 22 years of service. Vits was a member of the Van Wert Knights of Columbus Council 6034. He was a fan of Michigan football and the Las Vegas Raiders. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR and demolition derbies. He especially enjoyed all of the “furbabies” he had through the years.

He is survived by his wife, Kari Smith of Van Wert; son, Jacob Smith of Van Wert; brothers, David (Sharyn) Smith of Van Wert, and Daniel Smith of Celina; sisters, Donna (Barry) Coil of Middle Point, and Deborah Smith of Rockford; brothers-in-law, Jeff McIntosh of Van Wert and Curt Abbott of Florida, and many nieces and nephews which include his godsons, Austin McIntosh and Nick Coil.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Joan; sisters, Denise Smith and Mary Ann McIntosh; a niece, Amy Geary; and his mother and father-in-law, Ginger and Bill Abbott.

Service date and time are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.