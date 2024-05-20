Feel Good Fridays to begin June 7

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to rock and roll with the highly anticipated Feel Good Fridays kickoff concert at this year’s Peony Festival. Join us at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, for an electrifying evening featuring the sensational band, Whoa Man! This dynamic group is dedicated to celebrating the powerful women who have shaped the history of rock music.

Whoa Man! will kick off Feel Good Fridays on June 7. Photo submitted

Whoa Man! is known for their high-energy performances and heartfelt tributes to legendary female rock artists. From the iconic voices of Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks to the groundbreaking sounds of Joan Jett and Pat Benatar, Whoa Man! brings a diverse setlist that promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Located out of Fort Wayne, this group is sure to bring the good times with their female-featured rock and roll.

This Feel Good Friday concert marks the official start of the summer community concert series that will take place from June 7 to August 9. Every Friday for 10 weeks in a row, the place to be is Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. Peony Festival is a beloved event that showcases the beauty of our community and the vibrant spirit of spring. Held in the heart of downtown, the festival features a variety of activities, including a stunning display of peony flowers, local vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the weekend.

“We are thrilled to have Whoa Man! kick off the summer in Van Wert ,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director. “Their tribute to the incredible women of rock is not only entertaining but also empowering, and we couldn’t think of a better way to start our Feel Good Fridays!”

All Feel Good Fridays are completely powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. To see the full list of summer concerts head to vanwertlive.com. Be sure to stop by the Van Wert Live tent to grab a brochure with all the details to each show.