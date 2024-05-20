Fishpaw, Bollenbacher earn accolades

VW independent sports

Another NWC baseball title has led to top honors for Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw and one of his players.

Fishpaw has been named NWC Co-Coach of the Year, along with Kasey Krendyl of Bluffton. Fishpaw has guided the Lancers to an 18-6 (8-0 NWC) record, an outright NWC championship, the fourth consecutive outright conference title for Lincolnview. The Lancers are 32-0 in the NWC since the 2021 season. Lincolnview is also the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Patrick Henry district and has already won a sectional championship. The Lancers, ranked No. 7 in the final OHSBCA Division IV poll, will face No. 2 seed Leipisic in the district semifinals on Wednesday.

Lincolnview’s Luke Bollenbacher is the NWC’s Player of the Year. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Luke Bollenbacher has been named the NWC Player of the Year. On the mound this season, Bollenbacher is 8-1 with 101 strikeouts, 18 walks and an ERA of 1.181 in 59 innings. In NWC play, he finished 5-0 with 54 strikeouts and an ERA of .429. At the plate, Bollenbacher is hitting .538.

He’s the sixth consecutive Lancer to win the Player of the Year Award.

Bollenbacher was one of three Lancers named first team All-NWC, with the others being Austin Bockrath and Chayse Overholt. Second team All-NWC honors went to teammates Jack Dunlap, Myles Moody and Holden Price, and honorable mention All-NWC accolades went to Aiden Hardesty.

Crestview had a pair of players named first team All-NWC – Hunter Jones and Preston Kreischer. Bryson Penix was named second team All-NWC and Connor Sheets was named honorable mention All-NWC.

First team

Luke Bollenbacher Sr Lincolnview

Quin Schroeder Sr Leipsic

Hunter Jones Sr Crestview

Tommy Offenbacher Jr Leipsic

Austin Bockrath Sr Lincolnview

Jackson Thompson So Allen East

Ethan Zeisloft Sr Leipsic

Luke Jebsen Jr Bluffton

Preston Kreischer Sr Crestview

Kyle Hopkins Jr Columbus Grove

Chase Overholt So Lincolnview

Second team

Bryson Penix Jr Crestview

Evan Osting Sr Spencerville

Jack Dunlap Sr Lincolnview

Brady Basinger Fr Columbus Grove

Karder Agner Jr Delphos Jefferson

Caden Hedrick Sr Allen East

Myles Moody Jr Lincolnview

Evan Speicher Jr Bluffton

Tyler Lammers Jr Leipsic

Holden Price So Lincolnview

Max Puerto Jr Ada

Honorable mention

Donovan Kennedy Sr Allen East

Kerry Wright Sr Bluffton

Everett Palte Sr Columbus Grove

Connor Sheets Sr Crestview

Aiden Hardesty Sr Lincolnview

Trent Siefker Sr Leipsic

Landen Worcester Jr Bluffton

Gavin Schwartz Jr Spencerville

Evan Sautter Sr Columbus Grove

Carter layman Sr Spencerville

Caleb Lybarger Fr Allen East

Mason Wibley So Ada