Fishpaw, Bollenbacher earn accolades
VW independent sports
Another NWC baseball title has led to top honors for Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw and one of his players.
Fishpaw has been named NWC Co-Coach of the Year, along with Kasey Krendyl of Bluffton. Fishpaw has guided the Lancers to an 18-6 (8-0 NWC) record, an outright NWC championship, the fourth consecutive outright conference title for Lincolnview. The Lancers are 32-0 in the NWC since the 2021 season. Lincolnview is also the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Patrick Henry district and has already won a sectional championship. The Lancers, ranked No. 7 in the final OHSBCA Division IV poll, will face No. 2 seed Leipisic in the district semifinals on Wednesday.
Luke Bollenbacher has been named the NWC Player of the Year. On the mound this season, Bollenbacher is 8-1 with 101 strikeouts, 18 walks and an ERA of 1.181 in 59 innings. In NWC play, he finished 5-0 with 54 strikeouts and an ERA of .429. At the plate, Bollenbacher is hitting .538.
He’s the sixth consecutive Lancer to win the Player of the Year Award.
Bollenbacher was one of three Lancers named first team All-NWC, with the others being Austin Bockrath and Chayse Overholt. Second team All-NWC honors went to teammates Jack Dunlap, Myles Moody and Holden Price, and honorable mention All-NWC accolades went to Aiden Hardesty.
Crestview had a pair of players named first team All-NWC – Hunter Jones and Preston Kreischer. Bryson Penix was named second team All-NWC and Connor Sheets was named honorable mention All-NWC.
First team
Luke Bollenbacher Sr Lincolnview
Quin Schroeder Sr Leipsic
Hunter Jones Sr Crestview
Tommy Offenbacher Jr Leipsic
Austin Bockrath Sr Lincolnview
Jackson Thompson So Allen East
Ethan Zeisloft Sr Leipsic
Luke Jebsen Jr Bluffton
Preston Kreischer Sr Crestview
Kyle Hopkins Jr Columbus Grove
Chase Overholt So Lincolnview
Second team
Bryson Penix Jr Crestview
Evan Osting Sr Spencerville
Jack Dunlap Sr Lincolnview
Brady Basinger Fr Columbus Grove
Karder Agner Jr Delphos Jefferson
Caden Hedrick Sr Allen East
Myles Moody Jr Lincolnview
Evan Speicher Jr Bluffton
Tyler Lammers Jr Leipsic
Holden Price So Lincolnview
Max Puerto Jr Ada
Honorable mention
Donovan Kennedy Sr Allen East
Kerry Wright Sr Bluffton
Everett Palte Sr Columbus Grove
Connor Sheets Sr Crestview
Aiden Hardesty Sr Lincolnview
Trent Siefker Sr Leipsic
Landen Worcester Jr Bluffton
Gavin Schwartz Jr Spencerville
Evan Sautter Sr Columbus Grove
Carter layman Sr Spencerville
Caleb Lybarger Fr Allen East
Mason Wibley So Ada
POSTED: 05/20/24 at 10:12 am. FILED UNDER: Sports