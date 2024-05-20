Larry R. “Peach” Miller

Larry R. “Peach” Miller, 78, passed away Monday morning, May 20, 2024, following a year’s long battle with cancer at his home in Van Wert.

He was born on March 5, 1946, in Van Wert the son of Kenneth and Marjorie (Wortman) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On May 13, 1989, he married the former Deborah Smith and she survives.

Other family survivors include his four children, Tracy Miller, Todd (Marcia) Miller, Teresa (Brian) Mercer and Chasity Norton (Craig Sheets) all of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Josh Miller (Cailin), Briana (Brock) Profit, Courtney (Steve) Sanderson, Taylor Miller, Kennedy Mercer, Lexi Miller, Evan Miller, Damon (Devann) Norton, Maddox Norton, Carder Norton and Kam Norton; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Doug) Dunno of New Haven, Indiana and Nancy Miller of Scott; his father-in-law, Dewayne McGuire of Muncie, Indiana, and sisters-in-law, Cindie Swindle of Birmingham, Alabama, Sharolyn Waters of Muncie Jennifer Smith of Muncie and Marty Miller.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Calvert; a brother, Leland Miller; his mother-in-law, Carolyn McGuire and a brother-in-law, Lynn Waters.

Larry retired from B.F. Goodrich after 37 years of service. He then performed grounds maintenance at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. He was a member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320. He dearly loved his wife of 35 years and was proud of the children and grandchildren. He was an avid Buckeye fan and enjoyed pool time in the backyard and vacations at the beach. He was also devoted to his dog Maggie and cat Jazzy.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Van Wert Moose Lodge, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Hickory Sticks Golf Course.

