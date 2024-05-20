Linda Jean Bigham

Linda Jean Bigham, 66, of Van Wert, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ at 4:52 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Mercy Health in Lima, Ohio after a two-month battle with cancer.

She was born on December 25, 1957, in Ohio City, the daughter of Roger Lee and Mary Floreen (Bolenbaugh) Bigham.

She is survived by her best friend Pam Smith of Van Wert and seven siblings: Alan (Angie) Bigham of Ohio City, Charles (Debbie) Bigham of Ohio City, Marvin (Kathy) Bigham of Ohio City, Steve (Sue) Bigham of Ohio City, Ladonna Senters of Van Wert, Martha Bigham of Van Wert and Laura (Vince) Morgan of Ohio City. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mary Bigham of Ohio City; an older sister, Kathy Keller, and a brother-in-law, Jeff Keller of Ohio City.

She graduated from Ohio City-Liberty High School in 1976. She retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert, had previously worked at Thunderbird in Decatur, Indiana, and at Borden’s in Van Wert until the plant closed. Linda cherished her family and friends and helped each of them in various ways as she was able. She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society.

