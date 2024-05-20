Memorial Day concerts, services, dedication planned

New military tribute banners in downtown Convoy will be dedicated on Memorial Day. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Special services and events are planned locally in observance of Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 27.

The holiday weekend’s events will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday with a special free concert by the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

Music will include various patriotic selections, along with a special selection titled “We Stick Together” written by Paul Baransy, to honor the Sullivan brothers. They were five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the light cruiser USS Juneau. They were all killed in action during and shortly after its sinking around November 13, 1942. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday, May 25, a patriotic concert to honor the U.S. and veterans and their families, will be presented at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

“Let Freedom Ring” will be presented by Denver Bierman of Denver and the Mile High Orchestra, which made its first visit to Van Wert to perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and returned to perform at The Marsh Foundation’s big anniversary celebration.

Let Freedom Ring is a high energy, horn-driven concert filled with patriotic classics like “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful,” and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Bierman has exclusively written some brand-new original music for this concert with songs like “Let Freedom Ring” and “The Red, White and Blue.”

“There will also be a stirring tribute to all our veterans, those who have fallen, and current men and women of our armed forces (even the Space Force),” Bierman said. “This will be the perfect way for the whole family to celebrate this Memorial Day while focusing on God’s abundant blessings upon our nation and its people.”

The doors at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. No tickets are required, though a freewill offering will be appreciated.

Van Wert American Legion Post 178 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Woodland Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. Stephanie Renner will be the featured speaker during the service. In preparation of the annual ceremony, numerous individuals, the Girl Scouts of Van Wert County, Boy Scout Troop 35, Cub Scout Pack 35 and churches, American Legion Post 178 members and Legion PTSD group members placed over 2,200 American flags on the graves of deceased Veterans.

Immediately following the Memorial Day service, a soup and sandwich event will be held at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St.

The Ohio City American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346 will have a Memorial Day Service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Memorial. The Van Wert Community Concert Band, under the direction of Richard Sherrick, will perform at 10 a.m. Those attending will want to bring lawn chairs.

The speaker will be Gregory C. Gebolys, chairman of the Veterans Freedom Flag Monument Foundation since 2014. As an Ohio Military Reservist from 1984 to 2000, he achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major. Assignments include the 43rd Police Battalion and the 21st Special OPFOR unit. He was awarded the QRST Tab and Outstanding Reservist for 1995 and Israeli Jump Wings, and he represented Ohio at the Netherlands 45th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden. As an employee of Joint Systems Mfg (aka Lima Army Tank Plant) from 1976 to 2017, he served as UAW Veterans Committee Chairman.

Following the program, food will be served in the Ohio City Community Building/Legion Post at Fireman’s Park. Everyone is welcome. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Community Building.

The American Legion’s Convoy Memorial Day parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, with a service at Sugar Ridge at 10 a.m., a cemetery service at 11 a.m. and a military tribute banner dedication at 12 p.m. Following that, there will be lunch and fellowship at the Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main St., as heroes will be honored for selflessly serving our country Convoy Opera House at 111 S. Main Street.

The event is sponsored by the Village of Convoy Historical Society and the Military Tribute Banner Committee.