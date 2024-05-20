Timothy Martin Oechsle

Timothy Martin Oechsle, 69, of St. Marys, passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2024, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on February 10, 1955, in Findlay, the son of Marvin Franklin and Miriam Iris (Exline) Oechsle, who both preceded him in death. On May 17, 1975, he married the former Julia A. Diegel and they shared 49 years of marriage.

Family survivors include his wife; two children, Jeffrey Oechsle of Ohio City, and Heather (Aaron) Kincaid of St. Marys; two grandchildren, Hadley Oechsle and Josie Kincaid; a brother-in-law Ken Mace, a brother-in-law, Reid (Deana) Diegel; three sisters-in-law, Patty (Myron) Hartings, Hazel (Michael) Franklin, and Deb McElroy, and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Jean Mace and two brothers-in-law, Ganell Diegel Jr and James (Diane) Diegel.

Tim was a 1973 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and a 1978 graduate of Defiance College cum laude in psychology. He worked for the Van Wert County Juvenile Probation Office then was employed for many years in manufacturing management, retiring from Crown Equipment in New Bremen in February of 2020.

He was a member of Mercer Lodge 121, F. & A.M. He enjoyed woodworking and taking rides in his red Porsche with his granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with burial to follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. until service time on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be directed to the James Cancer Hospital

