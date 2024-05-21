All-WBL baseball, softball teams named

VW independent sports

Van Wert’s Brylen Parker has been named first team All-WBL, while three other Cougars also earned all-league honors.

Hayden Davis and Sam Houg were named second team All-WBL, while Briston Wise was named honorable mention in balloting done by league coaches and released this week.

Here is a breakdown of all-league baseball players.

Van Wert’s Brylen Parker was named first team All-WBL. Bob Barnes/VW independent

First team: Quintin Collins, Skyler Lhamon, Bath; Brady Steinbrunner, Nick Steinbrunner, Celina; Brezlen Zipfel, Noah Gomez, Defiance; Ryan McGue, Elida; Brylen Parker, Van Wert; Grant Jolly, Taylor Echols, Wapakoneta.

Second team: Joel Rasor, Bath; Dale Secrest, Brodee Schulte-Arnold, Celina; Cody Shaw, Brady Borton, Defiance; Kyle Thrush, Kenton; Joel Kogge, St. Marys Memorial; Hayden Davis, Sam Houg, Van Wert; Ryan Price, Wapakoneta.

Third team: Tyson McGee, Bath; Caleb Stephenson, Celina; Cohen Stockman, Torin Long, Defiance; Gabe Adcock, Elida; Grady Kleman-Beasley, Kenton; Grant Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jacob Kaiser, Preston Rupert, St. Marys Memorial; Zac Niekamp, Wapakoneta.

Honorable mention: Clay Boedicker, Bath; Max Baumstark, Celina; Kahlil Ligon, Defiance; Seth Sharp, Elida; Luke Leffler, Kenton; Jordan Metzger, Ottawa-Glandorf; Derek Lyons, Shawnee; Kasey Gross, St. Marys Memorial; Briston Wise, Van Wert; Drew Bailey, Wapakoneta.

Taylor Echols of Wapakoneta was named WBL Player of the Year, while Jason Brandt (Wapakoneta) and Rick Weaver (Defiance) were named WBL co-Coaches of the Year. The Bulldogs and Redskins tied for this year’s league championship.

Three Van Wert softball players earned all-WBL honors.

Emma Kennedy was named second team All-WBL, Emma West was named third team all-league and Alexis Pangle was named to the honorable mention team.

Here is a breakdown of all-league softball players.

First team: Anne Oliver, Claire Armentrout, Bath; Campbelle Gass, Celina; Taighen Zipfel, Ayvah Cullen, Defiance; Lilly Sifrit, Leah Ramirez, Elida; Brynn Butler, Emily Pees, Kenton; Adyson Vanderkeere, St. Marys Memorial; Addison Fisher, Emily Vanhorn, Wapakoneta.

Second team: Olivia Foster, Bath; Colbie Kinney, Celina; Bella Gutierrez, Defiance; Liv Walters, Elida; Riley Totten, Kenton; Addie Kitchen, Ottawa-Glandorf; Anna Menke, Shawnee; Ava Klosterman, St. Marys Memorial; Emma Kennedy, Van Wert; Aubryn Schnarre, Wapakoneta.

Third team: Addison Gibson, Bath; Taylor Bibler, Defiance; Carly Chiles, Elida; Macee Heckathorn, Kenton; Riley Rhoades, Shawnee; Mackenzie Henning, Cadence Hirshfield, St. Marys Memorial; Emma West, Van Wert; Ellie Prenger, Wapakoneta.

Honorable mention: Tea Sibert, Bath; Maddie Allen, Celina; Vida Casarez, Defiance; Kayla Hunter, Elida; Brayla Butler, Kenton; Hailey Leopold, Ottwa-Glandorf; Gabby Jones, Shawnee; Alexis Shadrach, St. Marys Memorial; Alexis Pangle, Van Wert; Kambrie Meier, Wapakoneta.

Wapakoneta’s Addison Fisher was named WBL Player of the Year and Brooke Austin (Kenton) and Dennis Parrish (Defiance) were named WBL co-Coaches of the Year. Kenton and Defiance tied for the league championship.