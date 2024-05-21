Kelly R. Dye

Kelly R. Dye, 58, passed away on Monday, May 20 , 2024, at University of Toledo Medical Center after a brief but hard-fought battle with lymphoma.

He was born April 19, 1966, in Willard to Merlin and Judith K. (Smith) Dye.

Kelly Dye

Kelly attended Buckeye Central High School and was a proud member of the 1982-83 boys basketball team Class A, Ohio State tournament runners up. Kelly attended Bluffton University, earning a degree in secondary education. He taught high school history at Parkway High School for seven years and also worked to complete his master’s degree from the University of Dayton. While teaching, Kelly was actively involved in coaching basketball including the freshmen boys’ basketball team at Lincolnview for one year, JV boys basketball at Parkway for one year, and varsity girls basketball at Parkway for six years. Kelly had a heart for his students and players. He touched many lives as a mentor and leader.

Kelly went on to get his principal’s certification from Ashland University and served as Principal for three years in New London before taking the junior high/high school principal position at Lincolnview High School in Van Wert, where he served for 14 years.

He met his wife Beth (Jones) Dye at Bluffton University and they were married on August 5, 1989. They shared 34 years of marriage and twin daughters Claire Dye (Brandon May) of Gambier, Ohio and Katie (Tim) Fralick of Convoy. Kelly was proud of his daughters and never missed any of their events and was always their biggest fan. His proudest accomplishment, however, came later in life as he became a Pappa to Gavin Benton Fralick and Landon Dean Fralick who were his absolute greatest joys. He looked forward to sharing his love for the Kentucky Wildcats with his grandsons and hoped one day to take them to Rupp Arena as a part of the Big Blue Nation. Kelly also loved vacations at the beach with friends and family and his cat, Tucker.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Beth, of Van Wert along with his daughters and their families; four sisters, Debby (Hershel) Rowe of Shelby, Sandy Hale of Plymouth, Ohio, Sharon (Freddy) Rowe of Willard, and Linda (Brian) Kuczynski of Richfield, Ohio; a brother- in-law, Jay Jones (Carol Canales) of Van Wert, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy K. Dye; a brother, Gary Dye; a brother-in-law, Rod Hale, and a nephew, Nathan Rowe.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday with Dave Bowen officiating. Interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Township.

Preferred memorials: Lifeline of Ohio, who promotes and coordinates organ and tissue donation for transplants.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.