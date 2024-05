Crestview track awards

The Crestview track program held its annual awards recognition to honor the student-athletes who participated in the program. Head coach John Rosebrock and assistant coaches recognized the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Coaches Awards (above, left to right): Courtney Mefferd, Payton Scott, Brentyn Rodriguez, Jaret Harting, and Braxton Leeth. MVPs (below): Anna Gardner and Kellin Putman. Photos submitted