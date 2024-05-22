Elks donation

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178. The money will be used to help sponsor a girl to Buckeye Girls State this summer. Buckeye Girls State, which is a vital part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Americanism Program, is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. The delegates learn more about city, county and state government in one week than they will learn in an entire semester of high school. The 2024 session will be held at Bowling Green University June 17-22. With over 900 girls from 88 counties participating. Pictured are John Ream, Lodge Leading Knight and Marcia Etzler, Buckeye Girls State Chair. Photo submitted