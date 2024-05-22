Emergency responders, industry team up for training

The Van Wert Fire Department took part in last week’s training exercises. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It was a collaborative effect and it turned out to be a successful one.

Teijin Automotive Technologies, Van Wert Fire and EMS, the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency executed a full-scale hazardous material exercise last Wednesday.

The exercise showcased the commitment showcased the commitment of Teijin Automotive Technologies and local emergency response agencies to ensure the safety and preparedness of the community in the face of potential hazardous incidents.

The exercise, which was held at Teijin Automotive Techologies at Vision Industrial Park in Van Wert, simulated a hazardous material spill scenario and provided an opportunity for all participating agencies to test their response protocols and coordination strategies in a realistic environment.

Throughout the drill, emergency responders demonstrated teamwork, communication and efficiency in rescuing a victim, mitigating its impact and safeguarding both personnel and the surrounding environment.

“Exercises like these are crucial for ensuring our emergency responders are well-prepared to handle any hazardous sitution that may arise,” Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones said. “The cooperation and coordination exhibited today reflect the strong partnerships we have forged with local industry leaders like Teijin Automotive Technologies.”

Representatives from the Van Wert Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Van Wert EMA echoed those sentiments and emphasized the importance of ongoing training and collaboration in maintaining readiness for emergencies.