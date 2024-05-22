Goodwin competes at state level

Derek Sellers/for the VW independent

Jaiden Goodwin is an eighth grader at Van Wert and he has a passion for bowling. Along with

bowling, Jaiden has a love for sports and a competitive spirit.

“I am very competitive,” Goodwin explained. “I like to win.”

Jaiden Goodwin

Goodwin loves watching sports and he is also the waterboy for the Van Wert Cougar football team. He bowls every Saturday during bowling season and loves to bowl with his team Rocky Top. Hia grandmother Helen has always had a love for bowling and she decided to sign him up. Since then, he has quickly developed a love for bowling just like his grandma.

He has been bowling since he was four, and Olympic Lanes has been a second home to Jaiden.

“His attitude is important,” his grandmother said. He needs to enjoy himself and most importantly,

have fun.”

Goodwin recently had the opportunity to compete in the State Spring Handicap Tournament, and along with that, was able to compete in the State PEPSI tournament. The Spring Handicap Tournament has a scoring system that is modified for each bowler based on their limitations while the PEPSI tournament is based on a scratch score, which means there are no handicap adjustments for the bowler’s score.

He noted had a great experience at his first state bowling tournament.