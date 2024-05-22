Gov’t offices to close for the holiday
VW independent staff
All Van Wert County Offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, the Van Wert Municipal Building and Van Wert Municipal Court will be closed for the day, along with all federal, state and other local government offices.
Trash pickup will be delayed by one day, and Van Wert City Council’s usual meeting will be delayed by two days, to Wednesday, May 29.
