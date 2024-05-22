Some good news at the gas pumps

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61 per gallon to start this week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.86 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio on Monday was priced at $2.89 a gallon while the most expensive was $5.49 per gallon, a notable difference of $2.60 per gallon.

If GasBuddy is correct, gas prices will remain steady then decrease as the summer moves along. VW independent file photo

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 12 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

May 20, 2023: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 20, 2022: $4.46/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 20, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 20, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

May 20, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 20, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

In addition, GasBuddy has released its 2024 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast for Memorial Day travel, revealing a near-record number of Americans planning to road trip this summer as gas prices continue to decline ahead of the holiday weekend. GasBuddy estimates the national average will hold in the mid-$3 per gallon range for much of the summer, with potentially tens of thousands of stations falling below $3 per gallon throughout the next several months. GasBuddy forecasts that gas prices will average $3.58 per gallon nationally between Memorial Day and Labor Day.



According to GasBuddy’s survey, 76 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, up 18 percent from 2023. The average traveler has two road trips planned, with many venturing far – 49 percent expect to drive 5 or more hours to reach their destination.



Among major travel holidays, Memorial Day is the most popular with 60 percent planning a road trip, followed by Independence Day at 45 percent and Labor Day at 34 percent. Over half (58 percent) of road trippers have already confirmed their plans by booking accommodation. GasBuddy expects July 4 to be the lowest priced holiday at the pump, with Labor Day a bit uncertain due to hurricane season.

“It looks like it’ll be a busy start to the summer driving season and while Americans gripe about the cost of gasoline, it doesn’t seem that too many are going to be deterred from hitting the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Great news for those who are planning to travel: Motorists are likely to see more stations lowering prices to $2.99 per gallon or less as the summer wears on, and refiners ramp up output after finishing maintenance.”