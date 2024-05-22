Various hearings held in local court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three people changed their pleas to guilty during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week. Several other hearings were held as well. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Austin Reindel, 30, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Zachary Smith, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to an amended charge of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. June 26.

Jason Tallman, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Two people were arraigned this past week.

Jered Couch, 37, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony and four counts of forgery, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 20.

Timeth Shepherd, 29, of Cincinnati, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in heroin, a fifth degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to court and to probation. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 12.

In addition to those hearings, Meyoshi Patton, 48, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 28 days of electronic house arrest, and 30 days in jail at a later date on two counts of theft, both fifth degree felonies. Patton must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Ronald Runyon, 46, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to court and to probation for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond. He also signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 26.

Summer Jones, 34, of Defiance, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Her bond was modified and she was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and was ordered to have no contact with the victims. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 26.