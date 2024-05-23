County has low unemployment rate

VW independent staff

Among Ohio’s 88 counties, preliminary April, 2024 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.7 percent in Mercer County to a high of 6.8 percent in Meigs County. From March, unemployment rates decreased in 87 counties and remained unchanged in one.

Six counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.3 percent in April. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer, were: Holmes, 2.9 percent; Wyandot, 3.1 percent, and Auglaize, Putnam, and Van Wert, 3.3 percent, tying all three for fourth lowest in Ohio.

Paulding County’s April jobless rate was 3.8 percent, while unemployment in Allen County stood at 4.3 percent.

Four counties had unemployment rates above 6.0 percent in April. The counties with the highest rates, other than Meigs, were: Monroe, 6.4 percent; Adams, 6.3 percent; and Noble, 6.2 percent.

The comparable April unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.2 percent.