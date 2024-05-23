Lancer softball, baseball teams fall

VW independent sports

It was a rough day for Lincolnview, as the softball and baseball teams fell in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday.

Softball

Carey 2 Lincolnview 1

ROSSFORD – No. 7 Lincolnview’s outstanding softball season came to an end with a 2-1 upset loss to Carey in the Division IV regional semifinals at Rossford on Wednesday.

Carey scored what proved to be the winning run on an error in the sixth inning. It was one of three errors committed by the Lancers in the game.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Carey scored on an RBI single by Rylee Row, however, the Blue Devils stranded a pair of runners. The Lancers answered when Addysen Stevens doubled then scored on an RBI single by Ashlyn Price. Lainey Spear doubled in the bottom of the fourth and the Grace Brickner singled in the sixth, after Stevens reached first base on an error.

Carey pitcher Kenzie Simons held Lincolnview to just four hits while striking out nine. Taylor Post allowed five hits and struck out seven while walking one.

Lincolnview’s season ended at 24-5.

Baseball

Leipsic 3 Lincolnview 2

Hamler — The Vikings scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving No. 1 seed Leipsic a 3-2 walk-off win over No. 2 seed Lincolnview in the Division IV district semifinals at Patrick Henry on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0 and down to their last two outs, the Vikings tied the game on a two-run RBI double by Colin Neise, then the next batter Nick Schroeder, delivered the game winning RBI single.

The No. 7 Lancers got on the scoreboard first with an RBI single by Luke Bollenbacher that scored Reide Jackson. Lincolnview’s second run game in the top of the sixth, when Jackson singled home Gavin Evans.

Bollenbacher struck out 10 Viking batters while walking just one and giving up four hits.

Lincolnview’s season ended at 19-8.