Lincolnview school board OKs smart boards, contracts

Fourth graders teach board members Michelle Gorman and Lori Snyder about Jacqueline Kennedy, the Wright Brothers and the Colosseum. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

All K-12 classrooms in the Lincolnview Local Schools will soon be equipped with new smart interactive flat panels, commonly referred to as smart boards.

During Thursday night’s monthly meeting, the board approved a quote of $178,182 from Schoolhouse Electronics to purchase and install the new 75-inch smart boards and accessories in time for the 2024-2025 school year. Technology Director Josh McElroy made the pitch during last month’s meeting. Currently, less than half of Lincolnview classrooms have smart boards and most of the ones in use are nearly 10 years old.

The board approval a long list of varsity head coaches for the 2024-2025 school year, including Robert Balyeat, wrestling; Briana Geiger, girls golf; JaNahn Evans, volleyball; Eric Schwab, softball; Matt Hernandez, soccer; Neil Korte, bowling; Brett Hammons, boys golf and boys basketball; Kyle Williams, girls basketball; Eric Fishpaw, baseball, and Matt Langdon, cross country and track.

The board also approved a list of dozens of assistant coaches, junior high coaches, volunteer coaches, advisors and others, along with a long list of certified and classified staff contracts.

Drew Bittner was approved as a junior high/high school math teacher, Tatum Temple was hired as a junior high english teacher and Allison Youtsey was approved as bus transportation secretary.

Several resignations were accepted by the board, including Sabrina Frey, elementary secretary; Lindi Coil, latchkey coordinator, and bus drivers Alan Breece and Harold Smith.

During his monthly report, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the elementary renovation and addition project is in its final stages. An open house will be held closer to the new school year. He also said work will begin soon on a district cell phone policy as required by House Bill 250.

“They’re going to have model policies coming out so we’ll look at what fits us,” Snyder said.

Elementary principal Nita Meyer told the board that 73 students are currently enrolled in the upcoming kindergarten class and junior high/high school principal Brad Mendenhall praised the band, choir and steel drum band for outstanding concerts.

Student handbooks for the upcoming school year were given approval, along with the five year financial forecast, an athletic training services agreement with OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, various summer youth athletic camps, and a trip by the Lincolnview High School band to perform at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, February 28-March 5, 2025.

The board also recognized State FFA award winners Maddie Gerdeman and Lillian Mount, students with the fifth grade career fair, fourth grade “wax museum” students and Olivia Ford, who just finished sixth grade and won a statewide sticker design contest.

The board met in executive session to discuss negotiations with classified staff but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. A special board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, to close out the current fiscal year and begin the new one.