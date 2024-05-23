Scholarships awarded

Scott Etzler, a trustee for the Convoy Community foundation distributed 18 scholarships for a total of $15,000 to 17 Crestview seniors during the Senior Convocation earlier in May. The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit organization which originated in 1979, and the trustees oversee the Memorial Endowment Fund. The fund generated the money used for these scholarships, and the foundation is grateful to those donors who made the scholarships possible. Photo submitted