United Way donation

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Operation Back to School a check for $2,500. The money was given on behalf of the Community Impact Funds, which allows tax exempt organizations apply to receive help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County. The funds received will aid in the program’s ninth annual event on Sunday, July 28, which provides school supplies for Van Wert County students. Shown above are Teresa Shaffer, First United Methodist Church and Ashley Bultemeier, United Way Executive Director. To register for the event, please visit www.vanwertfirst.net or call 419.238.0631. For more information or to apply for funds, contact the United Way at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Photo submitted