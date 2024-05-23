VWHS tennis awards

This week the Van Wert tennis team celebrated 60 seasons of Cougar tennis at their 2024 awards banquet. Honors included VW Duels B Doubles 3rd place, Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander; VW Duels Singles Champion, Keaton Foster; All-WBL honorable mention, Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander. In addition, 12 Cougar tennis players earned Scholar Athlete Awards. Team captains, Keaton Foster, Devon Story, and Caleb Bledsoe; Most Improved Award, Jaymison Moynihan; Cougar Pride Award, Jadyn Cook; Team MVPs, Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander. Seven seniors were honored, Je Je Rilometo, Jadyn Cook, Keaton Sudduth, Kaedyn Swander, Fletcher Smith, Devon Story, and Caleb Bledsoe. Photo submitted