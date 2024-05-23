The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, May. 23, 2024

VWHS tennis awards

This week the Van Wert tennis team celebrated 60 seasons of Cougar tennis at their 2024 awards banquet. Honors included VW Duels B Doubles 3rd place, Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander; VW Duels Singles Champion, Keaton Foster; All-WBL honorable mention, Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander. In addition, 12 Cougar tennis players earned Scholar Athlete Awards. Team captains, Keaton Foster, Devon Story, and Caleb Bledsoe; Most Improved Award, Jaymison Moynihan; Cougar Pride Award, Jadyn Cook; Team MVPs, Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander. Seven seniors were honored, Je Je Rilometo, Jadyn Cook, Keaton Sudduth, Kaedyn Swander, Fletcher Smith, Devon Story, and Caleb Bledsoe. Photo submitted

POSTED: 05/23/24 at 10:02 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports