Barbara Ann Wolfrum

Barbara Ann Wolfrum, 80, of Van Wert, a beloved elementary school teacher, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Divine Nursing and Rehab at Shane Hill in Rockford after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Barbara was born October 9, 1943, in Haviland, to the Rev. Robert Kinney and Edith Kinney, both of whom are deceased.

Barbara Wolfrum

Barbara graduated from Crestview High School in 1961, a proud member of the school’s first graduating class. She also graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree and the University of Dayton with a master’s degree. On December 25, 1966, she married Robert Wolfrum, who preceded her in death after 52 years together.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Timothy Wolfrum of Palmetto, Florida, and Todd (Angie) Wolfrum of Middle Point; six grandchildren, Wesley Wolfrum, Elle Wolfrum, Sam Wolfrum, Cal Wolfrum, Nick Sowers and Caleb Sowers; and one great-grandchild, Alice Rose Sowers. She also is survived by sisters Anita (Roger) Webb of Springdale, Arkansas, Bonnie (Ray) Barger of Bluffton, Indiana, and Linda (Toby) Thomas of Cincinnati, as well as a sister-in-law, Kay Kinney of Wauseon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was also preceded in death by her only brother, the Rev. Roger Kinney.

Barbara taught fifth and sixth grade in the Lincolnview Local Schools for 34 years, inspiring her students and serving as a mentor to young teachers. She was president of the Lincolnview teachers’ union for many years. Before taking a break from teaching when her children were young, Barbara taught in the Fairview, Ney and Holgate school districts. She was a devout Christian who taught Sunday school and served in several leadership positions at Kingsley United Methodist Church. An avid bicyclist, Barbara logged more than 1,000 miles every summer and was a regular participant in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. Barbara will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for her kindness, her enthusiasm for life, her dry wit and her incredible hugs.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society and Lincolnview Bible Board.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.