Friday, May. 24, 2024

Eagle Scout honored

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Clayton Priest, who is a member of Boy Scout Troop #32, sponsored by the Middle Point United Methodist Church. He was presented an American Flag and an Eagle Scout Certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Randy P. Shook, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. For Priest’s Eagle Scout project, he installed a new flagpole and pavers at the Grover Hill Fire Department. Pictured with Priest is Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison. Photo submitted

