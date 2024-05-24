Fuge freed on own recognizance

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

BELLEFONTAINE — The former superintendent of the Spencerville Local Schools will remain free on his own recognizance, pending court proceedings against him.

Dennis Fuge, 66, of Spencerville, was arraigned in Logan County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. He entered a not guilty plea to charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery, both fourth degree felonies. Judge Kevin Braig ordered a recognizance bond and scheduled a status conference for July 28, a final pretrial hearing for October 28, and a two-day jury trial for November 18-19.

Dennis Fuge

According to the Bellefontaine Examiner, an alleged incident between Fuge and a Spencerville student occurred in mid-March in Fuge’s RV in Lakeview.

Fuge served as Spencerville superintendent for several years until retiring in 2019. He previously served in other roles in the district, including elementary principal, athletic director and various coaching jobs. Most recently, he served as a substitute teacher in the Spencerville Local Schools.

“The district was first notified about this matter in late March, shortly after the incident allegedly took place,” Superintendent Brian Woods said in a statement last week. “We have been fully cooperating with law enforcement since then and immediately took other actions to protect our students, including removing Mr. Fuge from our roster of substitute teachers.”

Woods also said the district is unaware of any other incidents involving Fuge that law enforcement may be investigating.